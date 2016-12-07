Class Action by Status

Consumer Action maintains this listing of notable class actions so that interested consumers can learn more, join a pending action or make a claim. You can sort the listing three ways—actions or settlements that are (1) open to claims, (2) pending or (3) closed—or use the calendar to search for upcoming claims deadlines. We invite information about pending and ongoing class actions. Email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Fuddruckers (Kobe Beef) » Defendant: Luby’s Fuddruckers Restaurants, LLC California consumers who purchased any menu item that was advertised to contain “Kobe” beef between November 26, 2010 and December 19, 2014 at certain restaurants may be eligible for $9 or $6 gift card. The company reached a settlement over allegations of falsely advertising “Kobe” beef as containing beef from… Claim Deadline is Friday, 30 December 2016.

Performance Lacrosse Group Inc. (Cascade R Lacrosse helmets) » Defendant: Performance Lacrosse Group Inc. Alleges that Cascade R lacrosse helmets were not in compliance with the National Operation Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment. Consumers who purchased the Cascade R lacrosse helmets between July 1, 2013 and November 20, 2014 that were subsequently retrofitted by PLG may be eligible for $10 Cascade merchandise voucher. … Claim Deadline is Saturday, 31 December 2016.

Honda (SCRA) » Defendant: Honda Servicemembers who leased a Honda or Acura and terminated the lease early under Servicemembers Civil Relief Act after January 1, 2008 and did not receive a pro rata refund of their down payment will be eligible for the pro rata refund of their down payment minus any missed payments or… Claim Deadline is Saturday, 31 December 2016.

j2 Web Services (Late Fees) » Defendant: j2 Web Services Onebox and Phone People subscribers who were charged a late fee by j2 between August 26, 2010 and September 18, 2014 may be eligible for the cash value of one late fee or credit for one late fee. eVoice subscribers who were charged a late fee by j2 between August… Claim Deadline is Thursday, 05 January 2017.

Wells Fargo (TCPA Overdraft) » Defendant: Wells Fargo Consumers who received automated or prerecorded call or text on their cell phones from Wells Fargo regarding overdrafts on a Wells Fargo account between April 21, 2011 and December 19, 2015 may be eligible for a pro rata share of the $30 million settlement. The company reached a settlement over… Claim Deadline is Monday, 16 January 2017.

Navy Federal Credit Union (TCPA) » Defendant: Navy Federal Credit Union Consumers who received automated calls to their cell phones from Navy Federal Credit Union between October 9, 2011 and September 15, 2016 may be eligible for a pro rata share of the $2.75 million settlement. The company reached a settlement over allegations of violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.… Claim Deadline is Wednesday, 18 January 2017.

BetterBody (Coconut Oil) » Defendant: BetterBody Food & Nutrition, LLC Consumers who bought BetterBody’s Extra Virgin Coconut Oil or Refined Coconut Oil between January 1, 2013 and November 18, 2016 may be eligible for up to $40. The company reached a settlement over allegations of falsely advertising the products as healthy. Claim Deadline is Friday, 20 January 2017.

Follett Higher Education Group, Inc. (TCPA) » Defendant: Follett Higher Education Group, Inc. Consumers who received automated text on their cell phones from Follett Higher Education Group, Inc. between October 9, 2011 and December 24, 2015 may be eligible for a pro rata share of the $3.5 million settlement. The company reached a settlement over allegations of violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection… Claim Deadline is Friday, 20 January 2017.

Hyundai (Sonata) » Defendant: Hyundai The lawsuit alleges certain 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata models with a 2.0 liter or 2.4 liter gasoline direct injection engine have an engine defect that causes stalling, engine noise or oil lamp illumination. Consumers who purchased or leased those models may be eligible for warranty extension, reimbursement for past repairs, and… Claim Deadline is Thursday, 26 January 2017.

MAPCO (Data Breach) » Defendant: MAPCO MAPCO agreed to a settlement as a result of a data breach disclosed by MAPCO on May 6, 2013. Consumers who conducted credit or debit card transaction at a MAPCO store between March 1, 2013 and April 30, 2013 may be eligible for up to $500 cash. Claim Deadline is Thursday, 26 January 2017.

Caribbean Cruise Line (TCPA) » Defendant: Caribbean Cruise Line Consumers who received automated calls from Caribbean Cruise Line that offered a free cruise in exchange for taking a political or public opinion survey between August 1, 2011 and August 31, 2012 may be eligible for an estimated $500 per call. The company reached a settlement over allegations of violations… Claim Deadline is Wednesday, 01 February 2017.

AmSher Collection Services, Inc. (TCPA) » Defendant: AmSher Collection Services, Inc. Consumers who received automated call from AmSher between May 1, 2015 and July 31, 2015 without their prior express consent and were charged for the call may be eligible for up to $225 cash. The company reached a settlement over allegations of violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Claim Deadline is Friday, 03 February 2017.

Dun & Bradstreet Creditbility Corp. (TCPA) » Defendant: Dun & Bradstreet Creditbility Corp. Consumers who received automatic, non-emergency telephone call on their cell phone or prerecorded call from Dun & Bradstreet without consenting to receive such calls from April 28, 2011 and January 31, 2016 may be eligible for a pro rata share of the $10.5 million settlement. The company reached a settlement… Claim Deadline is Monday, 06 February 2017.

Alpha Gas and Electric (TCPA) » Defendant: Alpha Gas and Electric Consumers who received automated call from Alpha between July 1, 2011 and November 10, 2016 without their prior express consent may be eligible for a pro rata share of the $1.1 million settlement. The company reached a settlement over allegations of violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Claim Deadline is Wednesday, 08 February 2017.