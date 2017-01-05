Class Action by Status

Consumer Action maintains this listing of notable class actions so that interested consumers can learn more, join a pending action or make a claim. You can sort the listing three ways—actions or settlements that are (1) open to claims, (2) pending or (3) closed—or use the calendar to search for upcoming claims deadlines. We invite information about pending and ongoing class actions. Email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Hyundai (Sonata) » Defendant: Hyundai The lawsuit alleges certain 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata models with a 2.0 liter or 2.4 liter gasoline direct injection engine have an engine defect that causes stalling, engine noise or oil lamp illumination. Consumers who purchased or leased those models may be eligible for warranty extension, reimbursement for past repairs, and… Claim Deadline is Thursday, 26 January 2017.

MAPCO (Data Breach) » Defendant: MAPCO MAPCO agreed to a settlement as a result of a data breach disclosed by MAPCO on May 6, 2013. Consumers who conducted credit or debit card transaction at a MAPCO store between March 1, 2013 and April 30, 2013 may be eligible for up to $500 cash. Claim Deadline is Thursday, 26 January 2017.

Milk Products (Antitrust) » Defendant: Land O’ Lakes; National Milk Producers Federation aka CWT; Dairy Farmers of America Inc.; Dairylea Coop. Inc.; Agri-Mark Inc Consumers in Arizona, California, DC, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, or Wisconsin who bought milk products from 2003 to the present may be eligible for payment in the range between $10 to $20. The companies reached a settlement over allegations… Claim Deadline is Tuesday, 31 January 2017.

Caribbean Cruise Line (TCPA) » Defendant: Caribbean Cruise Line Consumers who received automated calls from Caribbean Cruise Line that offered a free cruise in exchange for taking a political or public opinion survey between August 1, 2011 and August 31, 2012 may be eligible for an estimated $500 per call. The company reached a settlement over allegations of violations… Claim Deadline is Wednesday, 01 February 2017.

AmSher Collection Services, Inc. (TCPA) » Defendant: AmSher Collection Services, Inc. Consumers who received automated call from AmSher between May 1, 2015 and July 31, 2015 without their prior express consent and were charged for the call may be eligible for up to $225 cash. The company reached a settlement over allegations of violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Claim Deadline is Friday, 03 February 2017.

Dun & Bradstreet Creditbility Corp. (TCPA) » Defendant: Dun & Bradstreet Creditbility Corp. Consumers who received automatic, non-emergency telephone call on their cell phone or prerecorded call from Dun & Bradstreet without consenting to receive such calls from April 28, 2011 and January 31, 2016 may be eligible for a pro rata share of the $10.5 million settlement. The company reached a settlement… Claim Deadline is Monday, 06 February 2017.

Alpha Gas and Electric (TCPA) » Defendant: Alpha Gas and Electric Consumers who received automated call from Alpha between July 1, 2011 and November 10, 2016 without their prior express consent may be eligible for a pro rata share of the $1.1 million settlement. The company reached a settlement over allegations of violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Claim Deadline is Wednesday, 08 February 2017.

Telebrands (Pocket Hose or Pocket Top) » Defendant: Telebrands Consumers who bought certain Pocket Hose products between January 31, 2014 and November 4, 2016 may be eligible for (A) a full refund per product with the return of the product; or (B) $7 to $25 per product with a valid receipt submission; or (C) $7 cash total without a… Claim Deadline is Friday, 10 February 2017.

Home Depot (ID Theft Protection) » Defendant: Home Depot To enroll in the 18 month complimentary Identity Guard Essentials (identity theft protection plan), Home Depot Data Breach class members must enter their redemption code on http://www.identityguard.com/homedepot/ by February 17, 2017. The redemption code can be used only once by the claimant. You can contact the settlement administrator at http://www.homedepotbreachsettlement.com/contact-us.aspx… Claim Deadline is Friday, 17 February 2017.

Whirlpool (KitchenAid Refrigerators) » Defendant: Whirlpool California consumers who purchased KitchenAid-brand refrigerator with model numbers KSRG25FV** or KSRS25RV** may be eligible for $55 cash payment or 10% rebate on purchase price of a new KitchenAid-brand appliance. The company reached a settlement over allegations of misrepresenting the appliances with Energy Star logo when they did not meet… Claim Deadline is Thursday, 23 February 2017.

Procter & Gamble (Kandoo) » Defendant: Procter & Gamble; Nehemiah California consumers who bought Kandoo flushable wipes between March 21, 2010 and December 9, 2016 may be eligible for $1 per package up to maximum of ten packages per household. The companies reached a settlement over allegations of falsely advertising the products as “flushable’ and “sewer and septic safe” when… Claim Deadline is Wednesday, 01 March 2017.

Floor and Decor Outlets of America, Inc. (Laminate Flooring) » Defendant: Floor and Decor Outlets of America, Inc. Consumers who bought Chinese-made laminate flooring between January 1, 2010 and August 1, 2015 from Floor and Decor Outlets of America may be eligible for $1.50 cash per square foot or $3 store credit per square foot. The company reached a settlement over allegations of misrepresenting certain Chinese-made laminate flooring… Claim Deadline is Tuesday, 07 March 2017.

Open Energy (Solar Tiles) » Defendant: Open Energy Alleges that certain Open Energy 34 watt Solar Tiles manufactured between 2007 and 2009 are defective, creating a fire hazard. Consumers are eligible for replacement or removal by an approved contractor or reimbursement for solar tiles already removed. Claim Deadline is Wednesday, 08 March 2017.

Conair (Infiniti Pro Hair Dryers) » Defendant: Conair California and New York consumers who purchased certain Conair Infiniti Pro hair dryer models between August 15, 2009 and August 31, 2016 may be eligible for a replacement hair dryer (if the model was made by Neumax) or $5 check (if the model was made by Silver Plan or Sun… Claim Deadline is Thursday, 09 March 2017.